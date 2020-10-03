City of Kamloops going online with dog licensing and renewals

Photo: Tereza Verenca

Kamloops dog owners will be getting their 2021 dog licence renewal notice in the mail next November.

The city has announced it has updated its system to allow doggie moms and dads to register for an electronic renewal notice rather than a paper notice through Canada Post.



MyCity, an online portal for Kamloopsians, gives detailed account information for taxes, utilities, dog and business licence accounts, payment processing and e-billing.



Existing account users can log in and update e-billing by choosing dog licensing as an option.

Come November, account holders can expect to see more payment options and permanent license tags.

The city is now offering permanent tags, which will be valid for your dog's life, as long as your account remains in good standing. You will no longer receive a new tag each year. Replacement tags are available for $15 apiece.



The payment deadline for 2021 dog licences is Dec. 31, 2020. Licence rates remain unchanged. Late payments will receive a $32.50 penalty, which will be applied to your account after Jan. 1, 2021.

All dogs six months or older need to be registered.