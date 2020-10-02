160621
Kamloops  

Andrew Wilkinson promises a BC Liberal government would expand Car 40 program in Kamloops

Libs would expand Car 40

- | Story: 312316

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

The BC Liberals — if elected — would expand the Car 40 program in Kamloops

Leader Andrew Wilkinson made the promise this afternoon, alongside Todd Stone and Peter Milobar.

He said a BC Liberal government would inject $250,000 annually into the service, which pairs a mental health nurse with an RCMP officer as they respond to calls involving mental health situations. Right now, Car 40 runs Tuesday through Friday.

The funds would be delivered through the Interior Health budget, he told reporters.

"I think we all know that these issues related to mental health, mental illness, addictions, are no longer confined to quiet, dark corners in our communities. They're highly visible," Wilkinson said. "We're also seeing the effects of domestic distress; these things are often related to mental health issues, and as much as our police forces and public safety services do their best to manage these issues, they are often not entirely or even at all related to the criminal justice system, and having trained health-care professionals to assist and diffuse these situations, to get them into health and services... that's the goal."

Wilkinson said a fully funded Car 40 program will result in fewer issues ending up in the courts.

Many locals, including Kamloops resident Elisha Hamilton and Mayor Ken Christian, have called for an expansion of the service.

ORIGINAL: 2:55 p.m.

Andrew Wilkinson, the leader of the BC Liberal Party, is in Kamloops this afternoon for an announcement. 

Castanet will carry the 3 p.m. event live. 

Wilkinson, who will be joined by candidates Todd Stone and Peter Milobar, was in Merritt earlier today to make a number of forestry- and resource-related promises.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163127


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4070079
1770 Richter Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$519,800
more details
155962


162832


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >


162826


TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon fly by.
TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby boy shuts bathroom door for privacy
Must Watch
Check out what this little boy does when his mom finds him in the...
Dwayne Johnson announces XFL kick-off for 2022
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson plans to launch his XFL football league in 2022.
Both ends of the rainbow
Must Watch
Guy gets excited about seeing  both ends of the rainbow.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162959
163836