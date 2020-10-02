Dennis Giesbrecht to carry BC Conservative banner in Kamloops-North Thompson

Photo: Amandalina Letterio Dennis Giesbrecht.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

Dennis Giesbrecht will be running for the BC Conservatives in the riding of Kamloops-North Thompson.

In his opening remarks, the Kamloops resident shared how he grew up in Logan Lake, with a father who retired from Highland Valley Copper Mine.

"Resource workers, like myself, are the backbone of the Kamloops-North Thompson riding and of our province," he said. "While we work our way out of this pandemic, resource jobs are desperately needed, as are the valuable spin-off jobs that they create. We need a government that will encourage responsible resource development, not one committed to using its energy in fighting these investments."

Giesbrecht outlined his party's five-point plan: scrapping the carbon tax, opening up ICBC to competition, supporting resource development, creating an environmental plan and "putting people before the party."

He noted he's been out collecting signatures over the last few days. The response, he said, has been "overwhelming."

"I would say the location we were at, about 85 per cent of the people signed my nomination forms, so when you get that kind of response it means people are itching for a change and they're looking for someone that more represents their vote."

If the name Giesbrecht sounds familiar, it's because the local has been in the news before for helping create a needle buy-back program. He also ran in the last municipal election.

Trevor Bolin, the leader of the BC Conservatives, was not in attendance this morning. Giesbrecht said Bolin wanted to come but got tied up.

ORIGINAL: 10:50 a.m.

The BC Conservatives are scheduled to announce their candidate for Kamloops-North Thompson.

The press conference is being held at the Trans Mountain laydown yard on Mission Flats Road.

The candidate will join Liberal incumbent Peter Milobar, the NDP's Sadie Hunter, Thomas Martin with the Greens and 19-year-old Independent Brandon Russell.