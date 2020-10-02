163477
Kamloops  

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson campaigning in the Interior

Wilkinson in the Interior

Andrew Wilkinson is in the Interior today (Oct. 2) to campaign. 

The BC Liberal Leader started off his morning with a stop in Merritt, where he made a number of forestry-related announcements, alongside Liberal incumbent for Fraser-Nicola, Jackie Tegart.

"We're here in Kamloops today. ... We're here in Merritt today. I grew up in Kamloops, hence the mix-up," Wilkinson said, chuckling at his goof.

Within the first year of taking office, if elected, Wilkinson said the party would work to implement a more efficient, market-based pricing for stumpage.

"The current system of the annual revisions to the stumpage charges does not work for British Columbia. It does not have to be that way. We've been asking for this for three years and the NDP have ignored it," Wilkinson said. 

He also promised "to end the NDP's obstruction program for the Trans Mountain pipeline."

"We will take the position that permitted projects should not be blocked by protesters," he told the crowd.

When asked about what specifics or legislation would be put forward to ensure that, Wilkinson said: "It's really not acceptable to have permitted projects that then go on hold indefinitely because of a few protesters. There are ways to deal with that and if people don't like the project, then they can use the courts to get a judicial review of the project."

Wilkinson also said a BC Liberal government would increase investments in reforestation.

"We need to massively expand tree planting in British Columbia, not only for the benefit of the forest industry, but also the reduce our greenhouse gas production," he added.

Wilkinson will be in Kamloops this afternoon. He'll be joined by local Liberal candidates Todd Stone and Peter Milobar at the Kamloops RCMP North Shore Community Policing Office for another announcement. 

Castanet will carry the 3 p.m. event live. 

Wilkinson is the first party leader to make a trip to the Interior since election season got underway. Meanwhile, the BC Conservatives are scheduled to announce a candidate in Kamloops-North Thompson at 11 a.m. It's unclear if party leader Trevor Bolin will be in attendance. 

