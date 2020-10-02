163738
Kamloops  

Environment Canada is issuing a fog advisory for North Thompson

Fog Alert: North Thompson

Environment Canada is issuing a fog advisory for the North Thompson.

The government says near zero visibility in fog is expected to come or might already be happening.  

Extensive thick fog developed overnight and is expected to last through mid morning today.

Environment Canada's alert says fog advisories are issued when near zero visibility occurs for at least six hours.

The government warns that visibility may be drastically and instantly reduced to near zero. If travelling or driving, be ready for areas of near-zero visibility.

Thick fog has been seen in the Kamloops region this morning as well.

