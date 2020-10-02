Musician and artist creates public auditory art around Kamloops

Photo: Daniela O'Fee

Fans of the auditory arts will have something new to explore next week.

Local musician and artist Daniela O'Fee is setting up 'Code...Encode...Decode: A Subjective Soundwalk' around the downtown core starting on Sunday, Oct. 4. The pieces will be in place for a week (until Moday, Oct. 12) as part of Culture Days, a national celebration of arts and culture.

"Culture Days happen every year," she explains. "I’ve been involved in different forms for the last five years."

For this year's event, which has the theme of "unexpected intersections," she's setting up four coded capsules that allow participants to access special recordings O'Fee has made.

"The sound capsules are kind of a sculptural gesture and the audio is a sound gesture," she explains.

O'Fee is makes experimental music, so the audio recordings won't sound like traditional pop songs to anyones ear.

"There will be a little bit of traditional, what people would call, music," she explains. "Apart from that the compositions are very experimental."

The audio is something unique to each location and includes recordings of the place. For one, recorded on Victoria Street, O'Fee went downtown late one night, to the same spot, and struck different things around the spot with percussive mallets to create sounds. Another, which will be set up at the intersection of Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue, will include sounds O'Fee recorded of the old Kamloops Daily News building being demolished.

"It was cool, playing the streetscape without the audience," she says.

The other two capsules will be located near the beach in Riverside Park and on the pedestrian walkway on the Red Bridge.

Participants will be able to listen to the audio using a QR code attached to the capsule. O'Fee says she was inspired by the Kamloops Art Gallery's Luminocity in that regard, and used skills she's learned at TRU.

To that end, she's encouraging people to explore her art at night.

"(Because) the city sounds different at night," she says. "Things sound different during the day than at night."

For more information on O'Fee's piece and Culture Days, click here.