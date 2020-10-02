PHOTOS: Fresh Street Market nearly open at Aberdeen Mall, holding hiring fair

Fresh Street Market, based in Vancouver, is opening its seventh location in Kamloops later this year. Store manager Glenn Hyokki says the current plan is to open the doors on Nov. 12 at the Aberdeen Mall location.

Hyokki and human resources generalist Gabriela Stevens says the draw to customers will be the market-style experience of the store.

"It feels more like a market place when you come in, it’s not like a big box store," Stevens says. "You're coming in, you’re going to interact with those individuals in those departments."

The store takes up 40,000 sq. ft. of the mall's lower floor where Sears used to be, neighbouring the food court. It'll include the usual things like a butcher, bakery and fresh produce area, along with some unusual parts, like a large cheese section and a gourmet donut corner. Stevens notes there'll be warm cookies and cinnamon buns as well.

Currently the infrastructure and displays are coming together, with some including local references like the 'Hillside delicatessen.'

A restaurant is planned as well, but due to COVID-19 they're holding off on opening that section until next year sometime.

Fresh produce and knowledgeable staff will be the goal in differentiating the store from others, Hyokki says. To that end they're in the midst of hiring dozens of people, up to 120. While the core leadership positions are filled, a hiring fair is set for later this month:

Friday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

People interested in applying should go to the Fresh Street Market entrance on those days and they'll be interviewed inside by Stevens and others. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

"We will have our department leaders already in place," she says. "So it’ll be assistant leaders, specialty positions, clerks, support staff."

Part time and full time positions are available, she adds.

While Nov. 12 is the goal for the opening, Hyokki says it'll be a soft opening, due to the pandemic.