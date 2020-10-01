Tk’emlúps te Secwe?pemc to start new mask rules on reserve

Photo: Pexels

Tk’emlúps te Secwe?pemc (TtS) is implementing new rules about face masks.

In a video posted on social media Kúkpi7/Chief Rosanne Casimir discusses the effectiveness of masks and states the First Nation's administration has been stockpiling masks and cleaning supplies.

"We'll be implementing a mandatory face covering protocol for areas where a 2 metre distance cannot be upheld," she states. "Such as in hallways, stair cases and shared vehicles."

Visitors to the TtS offices and buildings will have to complete a contact tracing form, she adds.

While she urges caution, Casimir also encourages people to not become fearful or create and sort of stigmatism.

"Let's do the right thing and support those around us to do the same," she says.