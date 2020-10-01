Rural RCMP detachment needs seasonal property owners to return crime reduction packages

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The 100 Mile House RCMP are reminding seasonal property owners to return their Rural Crime Reduction Program packages.

Once the packages are received by the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment, owners will receive a unique registration number and a Rural Crime Reduction property log decal to stick on a door or window.



"Please remember to tag your items with your unique identifier, placing that in a unique place in order to ensure security of the identifier. We ask that you then take photos (as seen in the package examples) to capture the item itself, its existing serial number if applicable and the unique identifier location on the item," Sgt. Svend Nielson says in a press release.

"The unique identifier can be anything — people have used their driver's licence number, SIN or a combination of letters and numbers — and this should be placed on the item by engraving it or by other permanent means. If you have any questions, please call the detachment," he continues.



Packages are still available for pickup at the 100 Mile House Detachment, or at the following locations:

Lone Butte Sporting Goods

Race Trac Gas in Lac La Hache

Interlakes Market

Canim General Store

Cariboo Country Radio

Anyone with questions or who would like to learn more about the program are encouraged to contact Cpl. Jason Nash or Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle at 250-395-2456 or attend the detachment for further information.