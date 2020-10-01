Independent candidate steps forward in Kamloops-North Thompson

A 19-year-old Kamloops man has stepped forward to take a shot at the Kamloops-North Thompson riding.

Brandon Russell officially announced his intentions to represent the riding in Victoria today at a press conference. The recent Valleyview grad made a speech to media, focusing on climate change, education and youth representation in politics.

"We need to see more youth and have more youth voices heard," he said, noting the youngest MLA is currently 35.

When asked if his age may be an issue for his campaign, Russell said it shouldn't be a concern.

"Passion doesn’t have an age restriction," he said.

Classrooms and funding for education were two other subjects he highlighted, noting technology for distance education and the traditional classroom are due for a closer look.

Russell explained that his choice to run as an independent was in part because he felt party politics meant a lack of focus on local issues.

"We’re not seeing a healthy conversation, especially with the snap election," he said.