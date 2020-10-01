163477
Kamloops  

The BC Wildfire Service will be burning wood debris in the Merritt area starting Oct. 5

Pile burning in Merritt area

The B.C. Wildfire Service says it plans to burn 520 piles of wood debris in the Merritt area starting October 5.  

Pile burning is expected to continue periodically until December 20 at three different Merritt locations:

  • Fox Farm: 154 piles east of Highway 5, near the 5 km mark on Fox Farm Road
  • Rodeo Grounds: 326 piles southwest of Merritt, 2 km up Lindley Creek Road
  • North Nicola: 40 piles along North Nicola Road, near the 2.5 km mark

People in and around Merritt can expect to see smoke while the fires burn.

"The goal of the burning is to help manage wildfire risk, rehabilitate the landscape, and reduce accumulations of forest fuels of interface zones around the community," states the wildfire service in a tweet.

For more information, click here.

