163477
162228
Kamloops  

Anna Thomas acclaimed as BC NDP candidate in Kamloops South Thompson

Thomas to carry NDP flag

- | Story: 312144

Anna Thomas has been acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate in Kamloops South Thompson for the Oct. 24 provincial election.

“I see myself as a change maker, someone with a passion for helping people, and I think that’s what governing is all about,” says Thomas. “A key lesson from the pandemic has been that people turn to their government to assist in hard times.

“As the recovery continues to unfold, I am confident that the Horgan government will make sure that everyone benefits, not just the people at the top."

Thomas’s passion for social action on behalf of Indigenous women and families led her to the presidency of the BC Native Women’s Association, first elected in 2018. She also serves as 2nd vice-president of the Native Women's Association of Canada. 

“Anna is a committed activist who has fought for social justice since her studies at Simon Fraser University,” says William Roberts, president of the Kamloops South Thompson NDP Constituency Association.

Born in Sto:lo territory and raised in Tk’emlúps te Secwe?pemc, Thomas is married with two sons.

During her studies in anthropology, sociology and First Nations studies at SFU, Thomas advocated for adequate post-secondary funding, accessible, modern classrooms and food sovereignty.

She enjoyed a 12-year career in personal banking, and worked as the Aboriginal skills and employment training strategy co-ordinator for the BC Native Women’s Association for three years. She has also volunteered for a number of community organizations.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163498


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4223629
#72 1999 Highway 97S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$239,900
more details
163127


163117


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >


163276


Screaming seagull

Must Watch
You may want to turn your volume down a tad on this one.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company targeted in security breach
Showbiz
Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company is among those impacted by...
Perfection is possible
Galleries
This gallery is absolute perfection.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160212