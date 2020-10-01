Anna Thomas acclaimed as BC NDP candidate in Kamloops South Thompson

Photo: Contributed

Anna Thomas has been acclaimed as the BC NDP candidate in Kamloops South Thompson for the Oct. 24 provincial election.

“I see myself as a change maker, someone with a passion for helping people, and I think that’s what governing is all about,” says Thomas. “A key lesson from the pandemic has been that people turn to their government to assist in hard times.

“As the recovery continues to unfold, I am confident that the Horgan government will make sure that everyone benefits, not just the people at the top."

Thomas’s passion for social action on behalf of Indigenous women and families led her to the presidency of the BC Native Women’s Association, first elected in 2018. She also serves as 2nd vice-president of the Native Women's Association of Canada.

“Anna is a committed activist who has fought for social justice since her studies at Simon Fraser University,” says William Roberts, president of the Kamloops South Thompson NDP Constituency Association.

Born in Sto:lo territory and raised in Tk’emlúps te Secwe?pemc, Thomas is married with two sons.

During her studies in anthropology, sociology and First Nations studies at SFU, Thomas advocated for adequate post-secondary funding, accessible, modern classrooms and food sovereignty.

She enjoyed a 12-year career in personal banking, and worked as the Aboriginal skills and employment training strategy co-ordinator for the BC Native Women’s Association for three years. She has also volunteered for a number of community organizations.