Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc nearly finished bike network plan for reserve

Photo: Pexels

The beginnings of a bike and pedestrian network on reserve land are in the works.

The initiative covers around 20 individual projects, from large to small, says Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc (TteS) planning manager John ter Borg. Projects range from ones that can be done relatively soon to some potentially decades away.

The plan aims to make cycling and pedestrian users safer on Tk'emlúps land, he explains, with an eye on recreation and tourism.

"Going through industrial areas, it may not be the safest experience," ter Borg tells Castanet.

Some parts of the plan also look at connections with the City of Kamloops and areas along highways. Pointing to the Red and Halston bridges, ter Borg says it's an opportunity for the city and First Nation to collaborate.

He notes the long-term goal is to have overpasses at the major intersections on the reserve. Pedestrian and cycling needs would be taken into account as well.

Other parts of the plan include looking at a path along East Shuswap Lake, which may be separate from the road itself. Another would be to connect the potential 7 Mile development north of Kamloops using bike paths, which could also link up to Rayleigh.

"(It would) take cyclists off the highway, maybe closer to the river," ter Borg explains. "That one depends on larger plans being realized."

Some projects could cost millions of dollars and would need external funding, he says. The plan is currently with the City of Kamloops, CN Rail and the Ministry of Transportation for feedback. Ter Borg says collaboration from other stakeholders is essential.

"We want to make sure anything band is committing to there’s some buy-in by those other agencies."

Other parts (like line painting) could be done at any time on the First Nation's own accord, ter Borg says.

Funding could come from a variety of sources, including the province's Clean BC program, which was created to fund sustainable infrastructure.

"In terms of having shovel-ready projects, Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc is very much ready for these more sustainable transportation projects," ter Borg says, noting that they'll benefit the broader community.

"It’s exciting that the plan is here, but the timing and implementation still needs to worked out," he adds.