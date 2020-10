Last month, Kraft Dinner announced it was adding a pumpkin spice version to its fall lineup.

In a statement, the company said that Canadians have always made KD their own way and that not many people would expect KD to be part of the PSL conversation.

"But that's the whole point. Only 1,000 will be made. So, move over lattes and muffins, PKSD is the must-try new flavour this fall," said Brian Neumann with Kraft Heinz Canada.

Castanet hit the streets to ask locals if they'd try KD's new offering.