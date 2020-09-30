Two non-profits team up to build affordable housing in the South Shuswap

Photo: Getty Images

Attainable housing is coming to the South Shuswap region, thanks to a new partnership between Habitat for Humanity Kamloops and the South Shuswap Housing Society.

The joint effort was announced today (Sept. 30) in a media release.

"We are very excited to be entering into this wonderful process with (Habitat). We know this will have a positive impact on our community," says Michael Shapcott, executive director of the Sorrento Centre, in a statement.

The project is currently in the planning phase of the build process.

Both organizations will continue to work closely to establish locations for the Habitat Kamloops builds and start the permitting process, the release notes.

When reached by Castanet, Habitat for Humanity Kamloops couldn't provide specific details about what's to come, including the number of builds or the type of units going in. Spokesperson Correen Genshorek says more information will be released at a later date.