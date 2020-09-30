163082
162388
Kamloops  

100 Mile House RCMP searching for dangerous driver who evaded police

Dangerous driver wanted

- | Story: 312070

RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify a dangerous driver who was involved in a police chase in 100 Mile House last night (Sept. 29).

A local business near the Save-On-Foods parking area along First Street contacted police around 5:10 p.m. about a reckless driver.

The man was driving a two-door, 2000ish white Acura, with a rear spoiler and black hood. 

The suspect is well-known to Mounties as a prohibited driver with outstanding warrants.

Police believe the man painted the vehicle another colour, which they say is common by vehicle thieves. 

A nearby officer found the vehicle within seconds of the call and tried to stop it; however, the man didn't stop and continued northbound along Highway 97.

He was seen wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a grey hoodie, and the officer noted another person in the passenger's seat.

Police observed the car speeding in the southbound lane while riving northbound along Highway 97.  
 
Other nearby officers stopped all southbound cars to ensure their safety, a news release says.

One Mountie tried to spike belt the car, but the driver was able to avoid it and crossed back over into the northbound lane. That's when RCMP stopped pursuing the vehicle.  
 
100 Mile House RCMP continue to investigate the matter. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163498


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162393
Real Estate
4220351
3923 Woodell Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$579,900
more details
161952


162162


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Lex
Lex Kamloops SPCA >


162845


Guy tries to slide down wooden handrail

Must Watch
Don’t try this at home.
Weird Wednesday- September 30, 2020
Galleries
This gallery is packed with weirdness, so brace yourself.
Weird Wednesday- September 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Meeting your friend who just went abroad
Must Watch
“I only have French money” laughs in baguette.
Beatboxing cat
Must Watch
This is why the internet was created.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160774
161944