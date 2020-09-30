100 Mile House RCMP searching for dangerous driver who evaded police

Photo: 100 Mile House RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify a dangerous driver who was involved in a police chase in 100 Mile House last night (Sept. 29).

A local business near the Save-On-Foods parking area along First Street contacted police around 5:10 p.m. about a reckless driver.

The man was driving a two-door, 2000ish white Acura, with a rear spoiler and black hood.

The suspect is well-known to Mounties as a prohibited driver with outstanding warrants.

Police believe the man painted the vehicle another colour, which they say is common by vehicle thieves.

A nearby officer found the vehicle within seconds of the call and tried to stop it; however, the man didn't stop and continued northbound along Highway 97.

He was seen wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a grey hoodie, and the officer noted another person in the passenger's seat.

Photo: 100 Mile House RCMP

Police observed the car speeding in the southbound lane while riving northbound along Highway 97.



Other nearby officers stopped all southbound cars to ensure their safety, a news release says.

One Mountie tried to spike belt the car, but the driver was able to avoid it and crossed back over into the northbound lane. That's when RCMP stopped pursuing the vehicle.



100 Mile House RCMP continue to investigate the matter. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.