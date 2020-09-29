162618
Kamloops  

Man rescues driver from vehicle crashed in Nicola Lake

Rescued from sinking car

A good Samaritan pulled a person from a crashed vehicle as it sank in Nicola Lake today. 

RCMP say they were called at 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a vehicle that left Highway 5A near the Nicola cutoff road.

“The vehicle was witnessed going off the road into the water immediately behind the Nicola Lake dam,” Cpl. Brock Hedrick.

“A good Samaritan who was following behind the vehicle sprung into action and jumped into the lake, he was able to pull the driver from the vehicle before it sank.”

The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.  

Police say the crash occurred due to driver inattention and the driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention.

“The Merritt RCMP would like to recognize the good Samaritan for his actions, without his assistance the outcome of this incident would have been drastically different,” Cpl. Hedrick said.

