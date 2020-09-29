RCMP investigating suspicious fire at Barriere business

Photo: Facebook

Mounties say an early morning fire at a Barriere business over the weekend may have been an arson.

On Sept. 26, around 4:30 a.m., the Barriere Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of Sawmill Court and Agate Bay Road.

A police news release does not identify the exact business.

RCMP say findings at the scene point to the work of an arsonist.

"No injuries were sustained as a result of the blaze, which resulted in a significant loss to both the commercial building and pieces of heavy machinery on site," writes Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey in the release.

Police note a forensic specialist did examine the scene and may help investigators with identifying a suspect (or suspects).

If you witnessed this incident or observed any suspicious activity in the area before or after the fire, and have not yet spoken to police, you're asked to call the Barriere RCMP detachment at 250-672-9918. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.