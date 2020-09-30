163082
163493
Kamloops  

Paul Lake rallies around neighbour who 'lost everything' in house fire

GoFundMe for fire victim

- | Story: 312005

The small community of Paul Lake is coming together for one of their own following a devastating house fire last week.

On the evening of Sept. 23, Lorna Palibroda's propane tank exploded, neighbour Diane Carlson tells Castanet.

Another neighbour, Maurice Franklin, was outside. He heard the explosion and saw flames.

"He was in his yard. He jumped the fence... he tore into the building, grabbed her and pulled her out," Carlson says, calling Franklin "a hero."

Minutes later, volunteers from the East Paul Lake Fire Department showed up. The West Paul Lake and Pinantan volunteer fire departments also responded. Together, they were able to stop the fire from spreading to the forest or to neighbouring homes, Carlson says.

"Luckily that day, it had rained, so that was one thing to our advantage, that the fire did not get away from us."

Carlson says Palibroda, who has called Paul Lake home for the last 12 years, suffered burns to her hands and face. She was taken to Kelowna for treatment and is currently in serious but stable condition. 

"She survived. We're all so thankful she survived."

Sadly, Palibroda's trailer and everything she owned was completely destroyed. 

To help ease the financial burden, neighbours have launched a GoFundMe. They originally set a $2,000 goal — to help with things like buying new clothes — but have more than doubled it in less than two days. As of press time, the campaign has garnered over $4,800 in donations.

"We're a small rural area and we do pull together," Carlson says.

To donate, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

162984


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162393
Real Estate
4270992
#213 3880 Brown Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,000
more details
162103


163478


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Lex
Lex Kamloops SPCA >


162547


Penelope Cruz developed smoking habit from characters

Showbiz
Penelope Cruz developed a bad smoking habit by portraying characters who puffed away onscreen. The actress, who quit before...
Charming treehouses
Galleries
Would you live in a treehouse?
Charming treehouses (2)
Galleries
Cows sneak up on preoccupied pug
Must Watch
“Poppy the pug loves to roll in the grass, but on this...
Will Smith reunited with Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast for mansion tour
Showbiz
Will Smith was joined by his former The Fresh Prince of Bel Air...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162706
161910