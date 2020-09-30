Paul Lake rallies around neighbour who 'lost everything' in house fire

Photo: GoFundMe Lorna Palibroda.

The small community of Paul Lake is coming together for one of their own following a devastating house fire last week.

On the evening of Sept. 23, Lorna Palibroda's propane tank exploded, neighbour Diane Carlson tells Castanet.

Another neighbour, Maurice Franklin, was outside. He heard the explosion and saw flames.

"He was in his yard. He jumped the fence... he tore into the building, grabbed her and pulled her out," Carlson says, calling Franklin "a hero."

Minutes later, volunteers from the East Paul Lake Fire Department showed up. The West Paul Lake and Pinantan volunteer fire departments also responded. Together, they were able to stop the fire from spreading to the forest or to neighbouring homes, Carlson says.

"Luckily that day, it had rained, so that was one thing to our advantage, that the fire did not get away from us."

Carlson says Palibroda, who has called Paul Lake home for the last 12 years, suffered burns to her hands and face. She was taken to Kelowna for treatment and is currently in serious but stable condition.

"She survived. We're all so thankful she survived."

Sadly, Palibroda's trailer and everything she owned was completely destroyed.

To help ease the financial burden, neighbours have launched a GoFundMe. They originally set a $2,000 goal — to help with things like buying new clothes — but have more than doubled it in less than two days. As of press time, the campaign has garnered over $4,800 in donations.

"We're a small rural area and we do pull together," Carlson says.

To donate, click here.