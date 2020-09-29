163255
Video captures close call on highway near Clinton

Close call near Clinton

Dashcam footage from a truck driving near Six Mile Lake shows a near-disaster for an SUV.

The footage, posted by Jeremy Lornsten on Facebook, shows two semi-trucks driving toward each other, each in their proper lane on Highway 97, south of Clinton.

As they get near each other, the oncoming truck drifts away from the centre line a bit. Just as the two trucks pass each other, a black SUV squeaks between them.

The SUV passed on a dashed yellow line, when drivers are allowed to pass if it's safe. However, the SUV's move appears dangerous.

