This Kamloops broadcaster has collected $30,000 in bottles and cans for families in Southeast Asia

Photo: Shawn Pooley Emmy and Ruby Yin, with a 'Thank You Kamloops' sign.

"It feels great."

Those are the words of Kamloops broadcaster Shawn Pooley on Tuesday morning (Sept. 29), shortly after realizing he had surpassed $30,000 in total funds raised for his charity Cans for Cambodia.

The process of getting those funds? Bottle drives.

Pooley, who can be heard on the K 97-5 airwaves Monday to Friday, started collecting cans in 2013. Salorm Tak, a friend he had met during his first visit to Cambodia in 2007, needed a motorcycle. Not having the cash readily available, Pooley began reaching out to friends and family to see if they had any empties to give. It took about a year to raise the $2,350 for the bike.

"After that one year, I had such a love for it that I just kept going and there wasn't any number goals in mind," Pooley tells Castanet. "It was just, 'OK, who can I help?' And one sponsor family turned into two, turned into three. Now we're up to six or seven in Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand."

Photo: Contributed A recent haul.

The families he's helping have been hit hard by COVID-19, he adds. Any money sent right now keeps them afloat.

"Over there, if they lose their job, there's no unemployment insurance to try to help you get by. They are broke. They are making nothing."

One of Pooley's bigger projects this year was raising $3,183 for sisters Emmy and Ruby Yin, to send them to school.

The other half of the tuition was covered by their mother, a single parent.

"In order to do that, they had to sell their house. That’s a real eye-opener as to what’s going on over there," Pooley says. "When I saw what she was willing to sacrifice, I knew we had to cover the other 50 per cent."

The good news, he says, is that the house was sold to a relative, so the girls can still visit the home if they'd like.

Photo: Contributed Shawn Pooley, left, with the Nguyen family.

Cans for Cambodia has also sent money to Vietnam this year. The funds went to the Hoang Family Foundation, a non-profit that works with farmers impacted by the pandemic.

"They deliver rice and food to these farmers."

Looking ahead, Pooley would like to help James, his Cambodian friend and tuk-tuk driver. His house needs to be raised so that it's not sitting in a pool of water three months out of the year during the rainy season, Pooley says.

Photo: Contributed James, a tuk tuk driver and friend of Shawn Pooley's.

Cans for Cambodia wouldn't be possible without all of the local support, he adds, pointing to his customers in Kamloops, Kelowna and Vancouver.

Even though he had surgery on his arm last month — prohibiting any bottle driving efforts — it didn't slow down the momentum. Five friends offered to do his routes and pick up the empties.

"There’s a real network now of people who want to see success and want to see people get help. When I was unable to do it, they all stepped up, so that was amazing," Pooley says.

At the end of the day, jumping in his hatchback and going door to door is his way of giving back.

"I keep doing it because every time I'm over there (in Southeast Asia), these families take care of me. ... This is just my way of paying them back because they don’t have very much but they give so much to me while I’m there," Pooley explains.

When reached by Facebook messenger, Tak says the donations have changed her life. When she met Pooley, she was living in an orphanage (her parents died of HIV-related complications).

"I would like to say thank you to all (the) people in Canada for kindly (helping)," she says.

If you're interested in supporting the cause, you can drop off bottles at the General Grant's on Camosun Crescent. Tell staff they're for Pooley.

You can also follow Cans for Cambodia on Facebook and Instagram. Emails can be sent to [email protected].