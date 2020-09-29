163477
Kamloops  

BC Green Party announces candidates for Kamloops-North Thompson, Fraser-Nicola ridings

Green candidate announced

The BC Green Party has announced more candidates in the upcoming provincial election, including the Kamloops-North Thompson and Fraser-Nicola ridings.

Thomas Martin will represent the Greens in Kamloops-North Thompson, according to a tweet from the party today.

Martin joins BC Liberal incumbent Peter Milobar and BC NDP candidate Sadie Hunter.

In the last provincial election, Dan Hines ran in that riding; Hines is running in Kamloops-South Thompson this time. He's running against incumbent Todd Stone this year. The NDP hasn't announced a nominee for the southern riding yet.

In the Fraser-Nicola riding, Jonah Timms will be carrying the Green banner. Incumbent Jackie Tegart is running again for the Liberals, along with Aaron Sumexheltza for the NDP.

More to come.

