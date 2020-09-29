TRU gets 'unexpected' donation after Lillooet man passes away

Photo: Brendan Kergin FILE PHOTO.

James Bain had one wish for his wealth when he passed.

The Lillooet man left his entire estate to the Thompson Rivers University Foundation, to be used as an endowment fund. The $350,000 donation means the Kamloops school can hand out 12 bursaries each year to Faculty of Science students.

According to a news release, Bain didn't tell TRU his plan, and only stated that the money be used to fund bursaries for women in science.

"Not only was it a surprise, but it couldn’t have come at a more crucial time. If only Mr. Bain had known how profound his gesture would be. We are honoured to establish this legacy in his name," says Greg Garrish, past president of the TRU Foundation.

Bain passed away last year, and the TRU Foundation has been administering his estate since then.

The first round of bursaries will be given out next year.

"Women are doing great things in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics/computer science) but we are still underrepresented in these fields," says Catherine Tatarniuk, assistant teaching professor in the department of engineering and applied science. "I believe grants, scholarships and awards specifically for women are the best way to guarantee more women pursue careers in STEM."