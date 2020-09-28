Kamloops Search and Rescue have expanded their search dog capabilities

Photo: KSAR Carole and Ada

You can now call them Kamloops Search and Rexcue.

KSAR announced Monday they have a newly validated dog search team after Carole Capper and Ada (a nearly three year old German shepherd/Burnese mountain dog cross) recently passed wilderness search testing.

The tandem were one of a handful taking part in the BC Search Dog Association's fall camp in Merritt last week.

Validation testing was conducted by members of the RCMP Police Dog Service.

“Ada is ready to assist in a search when the RCMP task us,” says Capper.

“Not only do dogs have great scenting skills, but they can see well at night. It is estimated that one search dog can be the equivalent of 20 to 30 human searchers, so that may help save crucial time on a search.”

Capper has been with KSAR since 2014 and the duo has been training together since Ada was seven

weeks old.

In addition to regularly working to maintain the wilderness search discipline, they will continue to working towards the tracking discipline, which will be required by the RCMP in the future in order to become validated.