162805
Kamloops  

Kamloops Search and Rescue have expanded their search dog capabilities

SAR to deploy dog team

- | Story: 311899

You can now call them Kamloops Search and Rexcue.

KSAR announced Monday they have a newly validated dog search team after Carole Capper and Ada (a nearly three year old German shepherd/Burnese mountain dog cross) recently passed wilderness search testing.

The tandem were one of a handful taking part in the BC Search Dog Association's fall camp in Merritt last week.

Validation testing was conducted by members of the RCMP Police Dog Service.

“Ada is ready to assist in a search when the RCMP task us,” says Capper.

“Not only do dogs have great scenting skills, but they can see well at night. It is estimated that one search dog can be the equivalent of 20 to 30 human searchers, so that may help save crucial time on a search.”

Capper has been with KSAR since 2014 and the duo has been training together since Ada was seven
weeks old.

In addition to regularly working to maintain the wilderness search discipline, they will continue to working towards the tracking discipline, which will be required by the RCMP in the future in order to become validated.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161952


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162393
Real Estate
4276368
430 Garibaldi Drive
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$489,000
more details
162984


162862


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Lex
Lex Kamloops SPCA >


163067


Motivational Monday- September 28, 2020

Galleries
Monday afternoon is the perfect time to motivate yourself.
Skeptical toddler trying ketchup for the first time is all of us
Must Watch
“Stop being skeptical, dip that thang”.
The Boys spin-off series coming to Amazon Prime Video
Showbiz
A new spin-off series based on Amazon's original series The...
Seal imitates phone vibration
Must Watch
Someone forgot to put this seal on silent.
Man makes chip shot with a rake
Must Watch
Well that’s a first.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160738
162225