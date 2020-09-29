163054
Kamloops  

Kamloops wildlife park adds young great grey owl to display

'Who's' new at the park?

"Who" is new at the wildlife park?

Torrhen.

The great grey owl has joined Spectra, the park's long time great grey, in the bird of prey exhibit. 

Animal care supervisor Tracy Reynolds tells Castanet staff had been looking for another great grey owl for awhile when they heard about Torrhen.

"He was a planned acquisition," she says, noting the topic came up in discussion with the Calgary Zoo.

Torrhen was born at that zoo in the spring of 2018 as part of their breeding program. It seems it was a successful year; Torrhen was a "surplus."

The BC Wildlife Park was happy to add him to their roster. Reynolds notes it "wouldn't be ideal" to release him into the wild, since he was born and raised in captivity.

Great grey owls are one of the largest owls in the world. They have a larger wingspan than great horned owls (though they're lighter).

