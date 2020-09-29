163139
Woman issued ticket for stranding RV during highway U-turn

In the dying hours of Sept. 11, Chase RCMP came upon an unusual sight.

A police car was patrolling the Trans Canada Highway when they found a 30-foot RV blocking the westbound lane near Arnouse Lane around 11:40 p.m.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, had attempted to do a U-turn at a narrow point of the highway. As she backed up, the rear tires of the vehicle slipped off the edge of the shoulder.

In an effort to free herself, she spun the tires, which ended up causing the engine to fail, according to an RCMP press release. 

"By sheer good fortune, a passing motorist, who noticed her predicament, stopped with their hazard lights on, thereby alerting other drivers to the hazard," police say in a statement.

When Mounties investigated, they found the woman didn't have a valid driver's licence and the RV didn't have insurance.

She was given a ticket for the U-turn and the vehicle was towed away.

