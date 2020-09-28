162618
Kamloops  

No injuries reported after SUV rolls down steep driveway, with toddler inside

Child shifts gears, SUV rolls

A mother and her child escaped injury earlier this month after the family's SUV rolled down their steep driveway.

Chase Mounties responded to a report of a runaway vehicle on Sept. 4, around 5:12 p.m.

The mom and daughter had just returned from a shopping trip; while mom was unloading her newer model Chevy Tahoe, her toddler stood on the driver's seat.

"The toddler managed to pull the vehicle out of park into neutral, allowing the vehicle to roll down the driveway," police say in a statement. "The mother noticed immediately and attempted to stop the vehicle but was dragged along with it."

Luckily, the SUV came to a safe stop in a vacant lot below. No one was injured. 

RCMP say there was likely a mechanical issue with the vehicle, given how easily it shifted into a different gear without having to press the brake.

