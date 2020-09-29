Truck impounded after impaired driver hits barn in the Shuswap

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A Chase man is likely regretting choices he made earlier this month.

On Sept. 13, around 8 p.m., a Sorrento man called Chase RCMP about a Ford F350 in his yard on Fredrickson Road. It was being driven by someone who was visibly slurring his speech and stumbling around, according to a news release.

The driver, a 62-year-old man from Chase, backed his truck into the homeowner's barn at one point while trying to maneuver in the yard.

Luckily, the caller was able to keep an eye on the truck and man until police arrived. When RCMP got to the scene, they determined the driver was confused, lost and (once they ran a breath sample) inebriated.

The man was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and was given a 90-day driving prohibition. The pickup was impounded for 30 days.