Kamloops  

Thief wanted for Sorrento Petro-Can break and enter

Gas station hit by thief

Mounties are on the lookout for a man who broke into the Petro-Canada in Sorrento earlier this month.

The call came in around 11:31 p.m. on Sept. 11, according to a news release. The alarm company recorded a front-door glass break and multiple motion alarms. 

Video surveillance captured images of a male suspect, described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • Thin to medium build
  • Long, light-coloured hair
  • Wearing a Bass Pro Shop ball cap, orange and grey striped sweater, black pants, running shoes and a red rope belt

Police say a dark coloured, 1998-style Ford F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab was seen in the area at the time.

"The male came prepared for the break-in, having the necessary tools, including a plastic container to carry away the stolen goods," RCMP say. "Cigarettes appeared to be the primary target of the theft."

Tips can be called in the Chase RCMP detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

