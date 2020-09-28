163139
Kamloops Fire Centre to lift open burning restrictions

Burning prohibitions ending

As of noon Wednesday, people in the Kamloops Fire Centre will once again be legally allowed to use burn barrels, launch sky lanterns and set off fireworks.

Open burning restrictions in the fire centre — which stretches from Clearwater to the American border and from Malakwa to past Lillooet — will be lifted by the BC Wildfire Service; local governments may still have restrictions in place.

The BCWS is rescinding the prohibition as weather forecasts show cooler weather coming in, according to a press release.

"People who do open burning should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires," the wildfire service says in a statement. "Anyone who lights an open fire must also comply with B.C.'s air quality control legislation."

People wishing to have category three fires (any open fire larger than two metres high and three metres wide) will have to get a burn registration number.

Right now, there are 10 wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre, with only one new start in the last two days. The majority are being held or under control.

