Thompson Rivers University recognized for sustainability — twice

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Thompson Rivers University has been recognized by two separate organizations for the school's sustainability efforts this year.

The university tied with 29 other schools for the top spot on the Princeton Review's Green College Honor [sic] Roll. All 30 schools scored a 99, the highest possible score from the college preparation company. TRU was one of three Canadian schools to meet the mark, along with the University of Calgary and Nova Scotia Community College.

Last year, TRU ranked first in the Sierra Club's ranking of "Cool Schools"; this year, they dropped all the way down to third, out of more than 300 universities and colleges. However, the school's score actually improved, according to the Sierra Club's metrics.

That said, the University of California-Irvine improved more (moving from second to first place in the rankings). Stanford University took second place (last year it wasn't ranked). Both were top-ranked schools by the Princeton Review as well.

“These recognitions indicate to us that we are going in the right direction,” says James Gordon with TRU’s Sustainability Office.

TRU's scores should continue to improve; the school is currently working on a new campus electrification project to reduce use of fossil fuels.