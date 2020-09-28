163477
Kamloops  

Coun. Sadie Hunter running under BC NDP banner in Kamloops-North Thompson

The BC NDP has unveiled their candidate for Kamloops-North Thompson: Kamloops Coun. Sadie Hunter.

The municipal politician will be running against incumbent BC Liberal MLA Peter Milobar. The Green Party has not revealed a candidate yet.

"John Horgan and the BC NDP have shown tremendous leadership taking us through the pandemic, and that’s the kind of leadership that British Columbia will need for the next four years," Hunter said in a statement. "We need to keep B.C. moving forward under a John Horgan government."

More to come.

