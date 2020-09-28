Kamloops woman running campaign to fund horror film

Photo: Crissy Hostetter Chrissy Hostetter (left) and Nich Gulycz (right).

A local woman is looking to the community for help as she prepares to shoot a short horror film in Kamloops.

Chrissy Hostetter, originally from Barriere, grew up loving acting and the theatre from a young age. Once she graduated from high school she headed to Vancouver where she took courses in digital film and video at the Art Institute of Vancouver. A couple years ago she came back to Kamloops to join the small but "wonderful" film industry here.

"I wanted to start working on my own films and my own scripts," she says.

To that end, she's written Alice.

Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, Hostetter is hoping to shoot the Guillermo del Toro-influenced short horror film this November. The short horror film is expected to be released next year and is already set to be picked up by Amazon Prime. Some promotional photos have already been shot to support the production.

"Alice will be my debut short horror film," she says. "It'll be my directorial debut as well."

Hostetter will also star as Alice, while local actors Nich Gulycz and Stephanie Saunders will star alongside. Instead of following the classic children's tale, Hostetter's take follows Alice after she takes a drug named Wonderland. Gulycz's character Noah is based on the Mad Hatter, while Saunders will play Lucy who's inspired by the Queen of Hearts.

"It’s my own dark twist on that tale," she says, describing the Alice's experience as "nightmarish."

Hostetter is planning for an anthology series to follow Alice, with other short horror films based on children's tales.

While she's making a horror film, it won't be a slasher flick. She's aiming for story looking at dark and tortured characters and giving them some light, more akin to del Toro's Pan's Labrynth.

To help achieve that goal she's running an Indiegogo campaign to help with costs. While the filming is going forward for sure, donations to the production will help with the production quality, giving them a bigger budget for things like sets, sound stages and costumes.

"Part of that will be to pay cast and crew," Hostetter adds.

To donate, click here.