Kamloops  

CP Holiday train won't leave station this year; virtual events instead

CP Holiday Train a no-go

With no end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, Canadian Pacific Railway has decided to keep the annual holiday train in the station this year.

The event, a fundraiser for food banks across the country (including in Kamloops and the Shuswap), takes place in the late fall and winter along the CP rail lines in Canada and the US as a train decked out in Christmas decorations and a stage travels province to province.

Typically the train stops in towns and a short Christmas concert takes place, with the likes of Alan Doyle or Terri Clark.

Because of the concern of the spread of COVID-19 at events with many people gathering in close to each other, the train company has decided not to run the popular event this year.

"COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves,” says CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel in a press release. “It is our honour to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run. The spirit of the Holiday Train program and the Christmas spirit will carry on this year through our virtual concert."

Details of the virtual concert have not been announced yet.

