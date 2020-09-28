162618
Kamloops  

Week of 20+ weather ahead for Kamloops

Last gasp of summer?

While the trees have decided autumn is in full effect judging by the leaves on the ground, Kamloops is getting a week of summer like temperatures to finish off September.

Daily highs of up to 25 C are expected for the week ahead, even into early October. Environment Canada is expecting Oct. 2 to even hit 24 C.

While the last few days in the Tournament Capital failed to break 20 C, today (Monday, Sept. 28) is predicted to hit 24 C, followed by the same on Tuesday. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, with 25 C even though the area is well into autumn. Oct. 1, on Thursday, is expected the be the coolest day of the week, with a bone-chilling high of 23 C.

Nights will be cooler, though, bouncing between lows of 10 C and 11 C throughout the week.

The average high for this time of year is between 19 C and 17 C. Records sit in the mid to high 20s, there's a chance to set a record on Wednesday if temperatures are a little warmer than predicted.

