Kamloops  

Police investigating shot fired on Fortune Drive last night

Shot fired on Fortune Drive

Locals probably saw plenty of police activity near Fortune Drive and Alder Avenue last night.

Around 9:50 p.m. police received reports a gun had been fired in an alleyway in the area along the 400 block of Fortune Drive, according to a media release, and headed to the scene.

Police were told the person who fired the shot had had some sort of "interaction" with someone in a vehicle. As the vehicle sped off, the person fired a single shot into the air.

Police arrived in the area and found that the suspect had gone to a nearby residence. The Emergency Response Team was called and the residence was evacuated. Several people who were inside were taken into police custody.

An investigation into the incident continues today. Police are requesting anyone with information call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

