A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin Sunrise Records in Aberdeen Mall

Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops was visited by a customer with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 18.

An email to business owners was sent out on Sept. 26 by Sandra Neufeld, the general manager to notify them.

Affected areas of the mall have since been disinfected, along with the janitors doing increased cleaning of common touch points like door handles, handrails, elevator buttons, and bathroom fixtures, according to the email.

“The information was communicated to us by public health officials,” reads the email. “We were contacted by Interior Health concerning a confirmed COVID-19 case involving a customer.”

“The customer has been advised by Interior Health to remain in quarantine and not return to the building until medically cleared to do so.”

The email does not specify how long the customer was at the mall, if they were with anyone, or where in the mall they went.

There was no public alert sent out by Interior Health (IH) and the case is not currently listed on their public exposures section online.

“That was just a single case and the public health officers were in contact with anyone that needed to be concerned with the contact with that case,” said an IH spokesperson.

Adding that public alert is used when IH “is not able to positively contact trace all of the people that may have had a potential of exposure.”

The statement from Neufeld finished with asking “All tenants and vendors are asked to notify building management immediately if they learn one of their employees or visitors has tested positive for COVID-19 or is showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”

“We will continue to monitor this emerging, rapidly evolving situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available to us.”