Man accused in triple fatal 2019 crash released on bail Saturday

The man accused of a hit-and-run crash in Kamloops last year that killed three people has been released on bail.

Reid McKnight was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failing to stop at a crash that resulted in death.

McKnight was identified as a suspect in the Nov. 3, 2019 crash the day after the fatal crash, and on Nov. 4, police searched his home and arrested him.

He's also been charged with two firearms offences that stem from the search of his home.

Despite his identification as a suspect early on in the investigation, charges weren't laid until close to 11 months later.

Oluwatosin Adeojo (Kelvin), Feyisola (David) Adebowale and Daniel Okocha were all killed in the crash. The international students and alumni of Thompson Rivers University were using a designated driver service to get home in the early hours of the Sunday morning when their vehicle was struck.

Online court records show McKnight was released on $500 bail Saturday. He's scheduled to next appear in court on Oct. 22.