163139
Kamloops  

Man accused in triple fatal 2019 crash released on bail Saturday

Out on bail day after arrest

- | Story: 311719

The man accused of a hit-and-run crash in Kamloops last year that killed three people has been released on bail.

Reid McKnight was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failing to stop at a crash that resulted in death.

McKnight was identified as a suspect in the Nov. 3, 2019 crash the day after the fatal crash, and on Nov. 4, police searched his home and arrested him.

He's also been charged with two firearms offences that stem from the search of his home.

Despite his identification as a suspect early on in the investigation, charges weren't laid until close to 11 months later.

Oluwatosin Adeojo (Kelvin), Feyisola (David) Adebowale and Daniel Okocha were all killed in the crash. The international students and alumni of Thompson Rivers University were using a designated driver service to get home in the early hours of the Sunday morning when their vehicle was struck.

Online court records show McKnight was released on $500 bail Saturday. He's scheduled to next appear in court on Oct. 22.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163220


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162393
Real Estate
4213754
115 Summerhill Place
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details
162508


162339


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >


162405


Cake fails

Galleries
Baking fails taken to the next level.
Golf fail
Must Watch
Man hits gold ball and it goes backwards…
David Beckham hoping to profit off beekeeping hobby by selling honey
Showbiz
David Beckham is reportedly planning to sell his own range of...
English Bulldog puppy loves his new bed
Must Watch
Chunk, a 4-month-old English Bulldog puppy, just got himself a...
My wife during pregnancy (1st Trimester) | Dude Dad
Must Watch




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162198
162225