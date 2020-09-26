BC Greens set to announce candidate for Kamloops-South Thompson

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

Kamloops' Dan Hines announce Saturday that he will be running in the Kamloops-South Thompson riding for the BC Green Party.

Hines, a third generation Kamsloopsian, is an Anglican priest, and has been involved in a number of local non-profit boards.

He will be running against incumbent BC Liberal candidate Todd Stone.

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

The BC Green Party is set to announce their candidate for the Kamloops-South Thompson riding Saturday at noon.

The Kamloops Riding Association for the BC Green Party is holding a media event at noon for the announcement. The announcement will take place at the RareBirds Housing Co-operative on Battle Street West.

Tune into Castanet Kamloops at 12:00 p.m. for live coverage of the announcement.

The BC Green candidate will be running against incumbent BC Liberal Todd Stone. No other candidates have been announced yet for the riding.