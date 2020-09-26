163255
Kamloops  

BC Greens set to announce candidate for Kamloops-South Thompson

Greens announce candidate

Story: 311707

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

Kamloops' Dan Hines announce Saturday that he will be running in the Kamloops-South Thompson riding for the BC Green Party. 

Hines, a third generation Kamsloopsian, is an Anglican priest, and has been involved in a number of local non-profit boards. 

He will be running against incumbent BC Liberal candidate Todd Stone. 

ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.

The BC Green Party is set to announce their candidate for the Kamloops-South Thompson riding Saturday at noon. 

The Kamloops Riding Association for the BC Green Party is holding a media event at noon for the announcement. The announcement will take place at the RareBirds Housing Co-operative on Battle Street West.

Tune into Castanet Kamloops at 12:00 p.m. for live coverage of the announcement. 

The BC Green candidate will be running against incumbent BC Liberal Todd Stone. No other candidates have been announced yet for the riding.

More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




