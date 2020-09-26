A cherished downtown shop is closing its doors

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

4Cats Art Studio, a beloved downtown Kamloops staple is shutting its doors for good.

Recently, the studio plastered 'clearance sale' signs all over the shop.

When Castanet asked why they are closing, the owners said they would prefer to keep the details private.

"We want to thank our Kamloops community for an amazing and memorable eight years," says Michael 'Spikey Mike' and Jennifer 'Messy Jenny' O'Brien.

There is no telling why 4Cats Kamloops is closing.

The clearance sale ends tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4:00 p.m.