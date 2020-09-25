Man cuts himself after smashing house window, taken to hospital by RCMP

Photo: Colin Dacre

A man who suffered serious injuries after smashing a window of a home was first arrested then taken to hospital by Merritt RCMP as paramedics had not yet arrived.

Frontline officers responded to the incident on Sept. 25 on Belshaw Street. The man was arrested for mischief however he was bleeding profusely.

RCMP officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding but when BC Emergency Health Services hadn't arrived yet, officers decided to take the man to the hospital in a police vehicle because his injuries were so severe.

The man received medical attention at the hospital and was later taken into police custody. Police are recommending mischief and breach charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service.