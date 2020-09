Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 8:14 p.m.

Power has been restored at Sun Peaks according to BC Hydro.

ORIGINAL 5:28 p.m.

A power outage is affecting the majority of Sun Peaks.

BC Hydro is reporting the power outage took place at 4:58 p.m., due to a tree down across wires. A total 1,498 BC Hydro customers have been affected.

Crews have been assigned to the outage and Castanet will update as more information becomes available.