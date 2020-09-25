No ambulance available, Mountie rushes woman to hospital in police car

Photo: Contributed

A Merritt RCMP officer who encountered a woman in medical distress made a quick decision that likely saved her life.

Community policing officer Const. David Feller was on foot patrol in downtown Merritt on Sept. 21 when he noticed a woman slumped over a pony wall.

Feller became concerned that she might have suffered a heart attack.

After calling emergency medical crews with BC Emergency Health Services and the Merritt Fire Rescue Department, Feller was advised due to high call volumes that paramedics were coming from a different jurisdiction and their response was going to take approximately one hour.

Feller then decided to take the woman to the hospital on his own, using his police vehicle. Merritt Fire Rescue Crews were able to supply an oxygen tank to the woman during her transport to hospital.

After the incident, Feller checked in on the woman and was able to determine she was recovering in hospital.

"The role of a community policing officer in our community is a vital one and it is extremely apparent here, where in conducting pro-active patrols Const. Feller not only came upon this woman, but made critical decisions which may have very likely saved her life," says Staff Sergeant Major Steph Drouin, Merritt RCMP detachment commander.