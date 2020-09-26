Police are calling a buckling trailer on its way to the Yukon 'extremely dangerous to the public'

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A Cariboo police officer impounded a "tiny house" trailer earlier this week near 100 Mile House.

The Mountie was on patrol along Highway 97 on Sept. 24, when he spotted a GMC Sierra from Vancouver Island pulling the tiny house on a custom-built trailer.



"There were many defects in the welds of the trailer and the trailer had four axles, which is illegal in B.C.," RCMP say in a release. "The trailer was seen to be buckling under the weight of the tiny home in areas along the trailer."

Police called a Commercial Vehicle Inspector (CVSE) to the scene. The inspector noted severe buckling along the trailer, improper safety chain attachments, and the entire set up was over legal height. The driver also did not have 'heavy endorsement' on his licence.

As a result, CVSE impounded the trailer and numerous violations were served to the driver.



RCMP want to remind the public that if they suspect a dangerous overload being towed, to contact police immediately.

"This situation was extremely dangerous to the public," police add. "In this case, the trailer was being hauled to the Yukon and given the state of the trailer, there is no way it would have made that distance, and would have likely caused a severe traffic incident at some point along its route."