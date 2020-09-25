Interior Health warns public of drug that may not respond to Naloxone

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Kamloops.

The substance, tested at ASK Wellness, is sold as 'down.' It's a light yellow to beige granular substance, according to an online bulletin, and contains etizolam (a benzodiazepine analoge) and fentanyl.

The health authority says there's a high risk of overdose, where the individual may not respond to Naloxone.

"Continue to give breaths and seek medical attention," the statement reads.

The drug alert is in effect until Oct. 2.

Interior Health notes drug checking is available at ASK Wellness, at 433 Tranquille Rd.

Anyone using alone is asked to download the Lifeguard app. Click here.