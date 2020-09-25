163255
Kamloops  

Interior Health warns public of drug that may not respond to Naloxone

Drug alert issued

- | Story: 311683

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Kamloops. 

The substance, tested at ASK Wellness, is sold as 'down.' It's a light yellow to beige granular substance, according to an online bulletin, and contains etizolam (a benzodiazepine analoge) and fentanyl.

The health authority says there's a high risk of overdose, where the individual may not respond to Naloxone. 

"Continue to give breaths and seek medical attention," the statement reads.

The drug alert is in effect until Oct. 2.

Interior Health notes drug checking is available at ASK Wellness, at 433 Tranquille Rd.

Anyone using alone is asked to download the Lifeguard app. Click here.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162393
Real Estate
4265134
3045 Burtch Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$838,000
more details
162519


162341


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Squeak
Squeak Kamloops SPCA >


160939


TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics of the week!
TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Nancy Cartwright does her 7 Simpsons characters in under 40 seconds
Must Watch
Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson.
Pup fails at trying to steal owner’s shoe through doggy door
Must Watch
It looks like this person has found the missing shoe that they...
Ray Fisher returning for Justice League reshoot
Showbiz
Ray Fisher will reportedly return for reshoots Zack Snyder is...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162198
161715