Kamloops man arrested, charged for triple fatal hit and run in downtown Kamloops

Charges have been laid against a Kamloops man following last November's triple fatal hit in run in downtown Kamloops.

In a news release, police say Reid McKnight was arrested and charged today (Sept. 25).

On Nov. 3, 2018 around 1:40 a.m., a red Dodge Charger carrying four men was travelling southbound on First Avenue. A blue Ford Ranger was driving westbound on Battle Street at a high speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup ultimately collided with the Dodge, killing three men (ages 22, 27 and 30) and injuring a fourth (24).

"The offending driver of the Ford Ranger fled the scene without rendering assistance, calling for emergency help or contacting RCMP," writes Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay in the release.

The deceased individuals were later identified by family as Oluwatosin Adeojo (Kelvin), Feyisola (David) Adebowale and Daniel Okocha. All were international students and alumni from Thompson Rivers University.

"They had spent the evening in downtown Kamloops and were responsibly using a designated driver to get themselves home safely," Pillay explains. "At the time of the collision, these men were doing exactly what they should have been doing and in no way contributed to (the) collision."

Around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, police located McKnight (the registered owner of the pickup) at his home and he was subsequently arrested. He was released from custody later in the day while the investigation continued.

Pillay says on Nov. 4 Mounties executed a search warrant at McKnight's home, where evidence and firearms unrelated to the crash were seized.

"Through the course of this investigation, several technical investigative processes were used to forensically examine the collision scene, seize biological evidence, secure digital evidence and locate conventional evidence," he writes, noting it's not uncommon for police to require additional time to investigate and analyze evidence.

McKnight, 31, has been charged with:

Operating a vehicle that was involved in an accident with another vehicle, and knowing that (or being reckless as to whether) that accident resulted in death, failed to stop

Dangerous driving causing death (X3 counts)

Careless storage of a firearm

Storage of firearms contrary to regulation

Pillay goes on to thank the public for their help in identifying additional witnesses.

"As usual, the citizens of Kamloops answered these calls and several people came forward with very important information. The RCMP would specifically like to thank those who rushed to the aid of these men, many jumping out of bed and running into the street to render assistance. Several businesses and organizations also cooperated with police requests for things like surveillance video and it is that fulsome community support that brings justice to those adversely affected by criminal acts," he says.

McKnight will appear in court on a date yet to be determined.