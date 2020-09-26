'Really disappointed': Kamloops Sally Ann closing thrift store

Pastors and life partners Cory and Kelly Fifield are getting ready to close down their Salvation Army Thrift Store—permanently.

The shop is located at 533 Tranquille Rd. on the North Shore.

"We're really disappointed, I mean, the reality is we just came here just a little over a year ago," Cory tells Castanet. "This COVID situation just really knocked the wind out of our sales really, knowing that this is a long-term situation, that just brought us to the place of having to make the unfortunate, final decision and having to close the store permanently."

Store signs have already been removed and the Fifields have been prepping for a closing sale.

"Everything is 50 per cent off. Every cent here goes back into supporting those that we serve, supporting those that are the most vulnerable and that need that support," adds Kelly.

The sale will run for five days; it starts Tuesday, Sept. 29 and runs until Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Although the Fifields are sad about closing, they say they still have big plans to continue serving the community.

"It's not that we're going to stop interacting with the community, we just won't have a store where they'll walk in and buy things from us," Kelly explains. "It allows us to be able to look and go, 'What else can we do?'"

And some of those projects are already on the go.

"We're collecting winter coats working with Thompson Cleaners (& Tailors) here in town," she says. "We have our food truck back out on the streets; we have been serving twice a week during COVID and that is going to continue to happen."

"We still need the community support. We still rely so heavily on the community in everything we do and we're so grateful that over the years they have supported us through our thrift store," Cory says.

Anyone who would like to get involved in the Sally Ann's other projects can contact the Fifields at 250-554-1611.

For financial donations, food donations, or anyone who is in need of assistance, visit The Salvation Army church at 344 Poplar St.