Kamloops flight added to COVID-19 exposure list

YKA flight on virus list

The BC Centre for Disease Control has identified a local WestJet flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. 

All passengers who were on WJ 3111 from Calgary to Kamloops on Sept. 16 should self-monitor for 14 days, especially those passengers who were seated in rows six through 12.

COVID-19 symptoms to watch for include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, diarrhea, fatigue and headache.

If you do develop symptoms, you should get tested for the virus. If you're unsure, you can use the province's self-assessment tool.

The last recorded COVID-19 case on a Kamloops flight was in March, WJ 3241 from Calgary to Kamloops.

