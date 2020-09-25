Man found with cannabis in his car tries to run into oncoming traffic during arrest

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A loud altercation between a driver and a Mountie in the Cariboo earlier this week concluded peacefully.

Around 1 p.m. on Sept. 22, police stopped a Ford Focus on Highway 97 near Lac La Hache for a traffic infraction.

The male driver and lone occupant of the car was arrested after the officer spotted an open cannabis container sitting on the passenger seat.

"The driver became actively resistant during the arrest, started screaming and tried to run into oncoming traffic," police say. "The officer calmly controlled the situation and handcuffed the male."

A passerby noticed the altercation; worried about the officer's safety due to the ongoing struggle, they called 911.

When the sober man was placed in the back of the police cruiser, he requested another officer attend the scene, for his safety. A Mountie from the 100 Mile House detachment responded.

The officers educated the 29-year-old on the laws around having cannabis in a vehicle, as well as his actions during his arrest.

"The male was apologetic to the arresting officer, who chose not to give the male any provincial act offences for unlawful storage of cannabis in a motor vehicle," the release states. "The driver was appreciative and was sent on his way."

No other substances were located in the car.