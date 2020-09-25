162114
161765
Kamloops  

Man found with cannabis in his car tries to run into oncoming traffic during arrest

Tried to run into traffic

- | Story: 311612

A loud altercation between a driver and a Mountie in the Cariboo earlier this week concluded peacefully.

Around 1 p.m. on Sept. 22, police stopped a Ford Focus on Highway 97 near Lac La Hache for a traffic infraction.

The male driver and lone occupant of the car was arrested after the officer spotted an open cannabis container sitting on the passenger seat.

"The driver became actively resistant during the arrest, started screaming and tried to run into oncoming traffic," police say. "The officer calmly controlled the situation and handcuffed the male."

A passerby noticed the altercation; worried about the officer's safety due to the ongoing struggle, they called 911.

When the sober man was placed in the back of the police cruiser, he requested another officer attend the scene, for his safety. A Mountie from the 100 Mile House detachment responded.

The officers educated the 29-year-old on the laws around having cannabis in a vehicle, as well as his actions during his arrest.

"The male was apologetic to the arresting officer, who chose not to give the male any provincial act offences for unlawful storage of cannabis in a motor vehicle," the release states. "The driver was appreciative and was sent on his way."

No other substances were located in the car. 

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161952


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162394
Real Estate
4202082
3107 Sageview Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$835,000
more details
163068


162546


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Squeak
Squeak Kamloops SPCA >


154284


TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics of the week!
TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Nancy Cartwright does her 7 Simpsons characters in under 40 seconds
Must Watch
Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson.
Pup fails at trying to steal owner’s shoe through doggy door
Must Watch
It looks like this person has found the missing shoe that they...
Ray Fisher returning for Justice League reshoot
Showbiz
Ray Fisher will reportedly return for reshoots Zack Snyder is...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163267
161944