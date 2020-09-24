162781
Kamloops  

Live bullet found in curbside recycling pick-up

Bullet found in recycling

- | Story: 311576

The City of Kamloops is reminding locals to be safe when disposing hazardous items.

The message comes after a series of fires across the province in recycling plants and vehicles caused by hazardous items being disposed of improperly, according to a city press release. In Kamloops a bullet was found in amongst recycling picked up curbside by city crews during an audit of recycling; audits regularly find hazardous waste in Kamloops recycling.

“Hazardous materials are a major safety concern when placed in garbage and recycling collection containers," says Allan Michener, the City's Environmental Services Supervisor  They can cause explosions and fires and needlessly put City staff and the workers in the recycling and landfill industry at risk.”

For those looking to get rid of potentially hazardous material, the city is holding a roundup event early next month. On Oct. 3 people will be able to take hazardous household waste from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to the landfill on Mission Flats Road.

People will have to remain in their vehicle when dropping off items; the city requests people make their waste easily accessible as staff will unload it at the site. For more information, click here.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161973


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




162936


162394
Real Estate
4255636
645 Fuller Ave
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$885,000
more details
161952


162787


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Buster
Buster Kamloops SPCA >


154284


Look Twice

Galleries
These photos will have you taking a second glance.
Look Twice (2)
Galleries
Jump rope tricks
Must Watch
Impressive!
Gigi Hadid ‘so in love’ with newborn daughter
Showbiz
New mom Gigi Hadid is “so in love” with her newborn...
Two drums and a cymbol fall off a cliff
Must Watch




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
161715