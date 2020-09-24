Live bullet found in curbside recycling pick-up

Photo: Unsplash

The City of Kamloops is reminding locals to be safe when disposing hazardous items.

The message comes after a series of fires across the province in recycling plants and vehicles caused by hazardous items being disposed of improperly, according to a city press release. In Kamloops a bullet was found in amongst recycling picked up curbside by city crews during an audit of recycling; audits regularly find hazardous waste in Kamloops recycling.

“Hazardous materials are a major safety concern when placed in garbage and recycling collection containers," says Allan Michener, the City's Environmental Services Supervisor They can cause explosions and fires and needlessly put City staff and the workers in the recycling and landfill industry at risk.”

For those looking to get rid of potentially hazardous material, the city is holding a roundup event early next month. On Oct. 3 people will be able to take hazardous household waste from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to the landfill on Mission Flats Road.

People will have to remain in their vehicle when dropping off items; the city requests people make their waste easily accessible as staff will unload it at the site. For more information, click here.